Carmella Impersonates Steve Austin and His ‘Austin 3:16’ Promo in Latest Video

May 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Carmella continues her current run of wrestling impersonation videos. Her latest social media impersonation clip has her imitating WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and his famous “Austin 3:16” promo from King of the Ring 1996. You can check out that clip below.

Carmella has been on a roll doing wrestling impersonation videos for the last couple of weeks including The Shield, Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahonBecky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and Bayley and Sasha Banks.

