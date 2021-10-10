wrestling / News
Carmella in Her New Mask, Rhea Ripley Hitting the Weights Top Superstar Instagram Photos
October 10, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks include Carmella showing off her new mask, Rhea Ripley hitting the gym, Mustafa Ali looking jacked, McKenzie Mitchell, and more. You can view some of those photos of Carmella and more below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/SlicsnNduM
— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AJ Mendez On Reason She Decided To Return To Wrestling, Whether She Could Potentially Wrestle For WOW
- More On Select Talents Being Told Of Where They Were Going In WWE Draft
- More Details On Power Structure in AEW, Including Who Convinced Tony Khan To Hire Bobby Fish
- Amanda Huber Dispels Rumors About Brodie Lee’s Illness Last Year, Reveals -1 Has Been Drawing His Own Gear