Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Bella Twins, Ashante Adonis Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
October 30, 2022
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Carmella in a leopard print dress, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser getting those gains in the gym, The Bella Twins, Maryse and The Miz, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and more. You can check out some of those picks for this week below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/2shdD1onPv pic.twitter.com/IAemshdTrE
— WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2022
