wrestling / News
Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
October 16, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Triple H with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier at Extreme Rules, Carmella showing off a tight leopard-print dress, Bianca Belair wearing her own self-made gear, Braun Strowman showing off his gym gains, Raquel Rodriguez going on a hiking adventure, Zelina Vega, Maryse backstage at Raw, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/nj5ahajhDm pic.twitter.com/xd3BfltTe0
— WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Updated List Of TV Shows Roman Reigns Is Advertised For Leading Up To Crown Jewel and Survivor Series
- Angelo Dawkins Getting Positive Reviews Backstage For Recent Matches
- MJF On If He Ever Thinks About Wrestling at WrestleMania, His Relationship with Paul Heyman
- Update On Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl and Those Suspended