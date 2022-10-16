wrestling / News

Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

October 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Carmella Sasha Banks WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Triple H with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier at Extreme Rules, Carmella showing off a tight leopard-print dress, Bianca Belair wearing her own self-made gear, Braun Strowman showing off his gym gains, Raquel Rodriguez going on a hiking adventure, Zelina Vega, Maryse backstage at Raw, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carmella, Instagram, Maryse, Raquel Rodriguez, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading