WWE News: Carmella Launching Her Own Wine Company, Latest WWE Performance Center Video, Wrestling Birthdays
– Carmella is launching her own wine company. The Smackdown star announced the news on Friday via her Instagram stories. The company is titled Capo Cagna and has its own Instagram account here. A couple of posts from her Twitter account on the company are below:
I have HUGE NEWS!! Head on over to my IG story for all the details!! 🍷
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 29, 2019
Starting with a Chardonnay and an AMAZING Cabernet that I’m so obsessed with!! https://t.co/BSMQVaOalR
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 29, 2019
– Happy birthday to Trent Baretta (thirty-two), Zach Gowen (thirty-six) and Mike “IRS” Rotunda (sixty-one), all of whom celebrate their birthdays today.
– The WWE Performance Center posted its latest video online from the recent NXT live event in Ohio. The video features Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez, with Ripley seeing snow in person for the first time:
