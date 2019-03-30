wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella Launching Her Own Wine Company, Latest WWE Performance Center Video, Wrestling Birthdays

March 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Carmella Brunette

– Carmella is launching her own wine company. The Smackdown star announced the news on Friday via her Instagram stories. The company is titled Capo Cagna and has its own Instagram account here. A couple of posts from her Twitter account on the company are below:

– Happy birthday to Trent Baretta (thirty-two), Zach Gowen (thirty-six) and Mike “IRS” Rotunda (sixty-one), all of whom celebrate their birthdays today.

– The WWE Performance Center posted its latest video online from the recent NXT live event in Ohio. The video features Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez, with Ripley seeing snow in person for the first time:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carmella, WWE Performance Center, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading