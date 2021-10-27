Carmella Says Her Looks Have Made It Harder to Be Respected as a Wrestler

Carmella says that she’s had a harder time getting respect from people for her in-ring work because of the way that she looks. The Raw star was a guest on After the Bell With Corey Graves and during the discussion, she talked about how her appearance has made it harder to get people to appreciate her wrestling skills. The conversation was in context of Mandy Rose recently saying that she is tired of everyone talking just about her looks and that she “want[s] people to recognize and respect the work I’ve put in inside and outside the ring.”

Carmella said that the matter “fires me up” because Rose is talented, but acknowledged that it’s harder to get that kind of respect when “you’re pretty.” You can see highlights from the discussion below, per the New York Post:

On Mandy Rose recently saying she wanted more respect for her work over her looks: “Good luck, because when you’re pretty, that doesn’t happen.”

On being told that her looks would be an obstacle to getting respect: “When I got signed in NXT, I remember Bill DeMott said, ‘You’re going to have to work twice as hard as everyone else because you’re pretty … I remember being like, ‘What? That’s crazy.’ ‘You’re going to have to work twice as hard because people aren’t going to respect you because of how you look’. And it just blew my mind, and I remembered thinking, ‘Okay, noted and challenge accepted’. That’s what I did.”

On her own difficulty in getting people to respect her in-ring work: “No matter what, I’m never going to get the respect that I deserve because of how I look and that’s just how it is. If I didn’t look like this and I had the same matches and same career, people would be like ‘Carmella is amazing, we love her.’ Because I look how I do, I’m not going to get the respect that I deserve.”