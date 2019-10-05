Carmella Loses, Then Wins Back 24/7 Title During Smackdown (Video)

– Carmella is now a two-time 24/7 champion after losing and winning back the title during Smackdown … to a DJ. As seen on Smackdown, Marshmello won the title when he was trying to get away from a hungry Heavy Machinery who wanted to turn him into s’mores. In trying to get away, he accidentally knocked Carmella down and fell on top of her to win the title.

The title reign didn’t last long though, as he fled to his car to find R-Truth in there wearing one of his Marshmello headpieces. That distracted him long enough for a Marshmello-wearing Carmella to sneak up and roll the DJ up for the pinfall. This gives Carmella a second reign, with her first lasting 11 days (the ninth-longest reign so far). There have been 56 title reigns since the championship was instituted on May 20th, 2019.