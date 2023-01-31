Carmella Makes Return on WWE Raw

Carmella made her return to WWE TV on this week’s episode of Raw and ran afoul of Asuka. The self-styled Princess of Staten Island appeared in a backstage segment on tonight’s show after she was announced as part of the Fatal Four-Way qualifier next week to determine a competitor for the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Carmella cut a promo about her return and Asuka came in. Carmella said that she wasn’t scared of Asuka, but Asuka opened her mouth to reveal her teeth were blue, which made Carmella back away.

Carmella has been out of action since suffering an injury at a WWE live event in August.