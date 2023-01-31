wrestling / News
Carmella Makes Return on WWE Raw
January 30, 2023 | Posted by
Carmella made her return to WWE TV on this week’s episode of Raw and ran afoul of Asuka. The self-styled Princess of Staten Island appeared in a backstage segment on tonight’s show after she was announced as part of the Fatal Four-Way qualifier next week to determine a competitor for the women’s Elimination Chamber match.
Carmella cut a promo about her return and Asuka came in. Carmella said that she wasn’t scared of Asuka, but Asuka opened her mouth to reveal her teeth were blue, which made Carmella back away.
Carmella has been out of action since suffering an injury at a WWE live event in August.
The returning @CarmellaWWE just encountered the new @WWEAsuka on #WWERaw… pic.twitter.com/1QCxcpGHll
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn On Whether The Bloodline Storyline Would Have Gone The Same Without Triple H In Charge
- Bray Wyatt Weighs In On ‘Powerful’ Moment With Undertaker On Raw XXX
- Triple H Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Royal Rumble Win, Seeing the Best Of Dusty in Him
- Note on Who Was Sitting Ringside For WWE Royal Rumble