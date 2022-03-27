wrestling / News
Carmella in Leopard Print, Mandy Rose, Shotzi & More Top WWE’s Instagram Pics of the Week
March 27, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has posted this week’s top 25 Instagram pics with Carmella, Mandy Rose, Shotzi and more featured. You can see the article here and check out some examples below:
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Says Brock Lesnar Is ‘A Real Pro’ and ‘The Opposite of Goldberg’
- Kurt Angle On How Stressful Brock Lesnar’s Wrestlemania XIX Botch Was
- More Stars React to Triple H’s Retirement: Ric Flair, Adam Cole, William Regal, More
- Ryback Reacts To Triple H’s Retirement: ‘He Was a Disappointment To Me But I Wish Him Well’