Carmella, Maxxine Dupri in Tight Outfit, Zelina Vega at the Gym, Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Carmella, Maxxine Dupri showing off some main character diaries in a tight outfit, Johnny Gargano getting ready for Raw while training with his little boy, Austin Theory showing off the guns, Matt Riddle’s black eye he got from Seth Rollins, Natalya, Kayla Braxton, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/ZRPDvSz70r pic.twitter.com/UabOk2rE0s — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2022