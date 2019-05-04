wrestling / News
Various News: Carmella Shares Her WWE Network Pick of the Week, Michael Elgin Earns Title Shot, BBC Profiles WWE UK Performance Center
May 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Carmella had the WWE Network Pick of the Week, which you can check out below. Carmella chose the women’s Money in the Bank match from the 2017 event. Carmella won the match to become the first women’s MITB winner.
– Michael Elgin defeated Johnny Impact and Pentagon Jr. on last night’s edition of Impact Wrestling to earn a title shot against Impact world champion Brian Cage. You can check out some highlights from the match below.
– BBC did a profile on the WWE UK Performance Center and NXT UK.
