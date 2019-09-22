wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Says She’s Not Allowed To Go Back to Dark Hair, Asuka Plays Forza Horizon 4
September 22, 2019 | Posted by
– After a fan told her to bring back her dark hair, Carmella revealed that she’s not allowed to: “I’m not allowed to, unfortunately. So blonde Mella is here to stay! 💁🏼♀️”
I’m not allowed to, unfortunately. So blonde Mella is here to stay! 💁🏼♀️ https://t.co/RNmfgH4X8a
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) September 22, 2019
– Here’s a video of Asuka playing Forza Horizon 4.
