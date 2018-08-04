wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Not Happy With Charlotte’s Addition To Summerslam, The Rock On The Set Of His New Film, WWE Now Looks At Mae Young Classic Additions
– In a post on Twitter, Carmella revealed how displeased she was with Charlotte getting added to her Summerslam match with Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women’s title.
How the @WWEUniverse reacted when @MsCharlotteWWE was added to SummerSlam. 😱😡😩 pic.twitter.com/sTIowGh1UY
– WWE Now has a new video looking at the eleven additions to the Mae Young Classic, including Ashley Rayne (Madison Rayne), Priscilla Kelly, Xia Li, Xia Brookside, Aerial Monroe, Vanessa Kraven, Zatara, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Rachel Evers, Allysin Kay (Sienna), and MJ Jenkins.
– The Rock has posted a set video from his new film Jungle Cruise, which co-stars Emily Blunt. It opens on October 11, 2019.