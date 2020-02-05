Carmella on Being Split From R-Truth, Being Excited to Prove What She Can Do

Carmella spoke with BT Sport for an interview and weighed in on her and R-Truth being split up in the WWE Draft last fall. The duo of course made quite the team, particularly during the first several months of 24/7 Championship era, and she told the outlet that she definitely misses that but is also looking forward to making her mark on her own again, outside of the comedy stylings of their team.

“Augh, I miss him!,” she said. “And you know, I’ve been asked a lot today about, you know, ‘Are you upset that you’re not with him anymore?’ I’m like, ‘Of course, I’m so sad.’ I felt like we had so much more that we could have done. It wasn’t — to me — getting old. I felt like, man, we could have taken this and run with it for a long time. However, I just feel like, now I’m excited for when my opportunity comes again. Like, obviously right now it’s Lacey and Bayley, and Mandy and Sonya are finally getting an opportunity, and I think that’s great. But when it’s my time again, like, cool. I’ve done the comedy thing but I’m ready to get back in there and prove what I can do.”

She continued, “But without Truth — man, this last year would have been so boring. We were kind of just thrown together and it wasn’t a thing that was supposed to ever be anything. And we just had instant chemistry and just connected. And he became one of my closest friends and he’s such an amazing entertainer.”