WWE News: Carmella On What Others Can Take Away From Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Diagnosis, Jeff Hardy on Talking Snack, Video of Braun Strowman in Germany
November 15, 2018
– Carmella recently spoke with Express Sport, and shared her thoughts on what others can take away from Roman Reigns’ Leukemia diagnosis.
“Of course it’s devastating. But I think it just makes you appreciate the little things that much more. You take things maybe for granted or little things that you think are a big thing and you realize it’s really not. It makes you appreciate everything that you have a little bit more.”
– Jeff Hardy is featured in the second episode of Cathy Kelley’s new Talking Snack cooking series.
– WWE posted this video of Braun Strowman making his entrance at the recent live event in Frankfurt, Germany.