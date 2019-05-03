– Carmella recent spoke to Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Overcoming Online Bullying: “Gosh. It’s just so funny, because when I had the Money in the Bank contract, I felt like, I try not to read all the tweets. But if we’re talking about this, then everyone was like, “Oh, Carmella deserves this. She deserves an opportunity.” And then I cash in my contract, and then everyone’s like, “Oh my gosh. I can’t believe she’s champion.” I was like, all of you people were just sort of rallying behind me and trying to get me, wanting me to win the title, and then I get it, and then immediately they’re all hating on me. But again, they’re always going to be hating.

“People said I didn’t deserve to beat Charlotte, I didn’t deserve to beat Asuka. But I did it, and it lead me to where I’m at and, at the end of the day, what they think is not real. What I’m doing, my hard work, and being here at the Boys & Girls Club and giving back to the community, that’s the stuff that’s real. It doesn’t matter if people think I’m worthy or not of being champion.”

On her Character Evolving: “I know. It’s so crazy, when I actually think about it. Because last time we were here in Brooklyn was SummerSlam, when I lost the title, and I was booed out of the building when I first came out for my entrance that night. And a few short weeks later I’m getting cheered, because I’m with R-Truth.

“So, for me, it’s just been really cool, because it’s something, and I hate to use the word, organic, because everyone uses that word. But my transition to being the character I am now was so organic. I never changed anything about me. I’ve been the exact same character. I was just paired with R-Truth, and now people like me. So it’s a lot of fun.”

“[During WrestleMania week] we get to be involved in and give back to different charitable organizations and be involved with the WWE Universe. And I was saying it’s really cool, because normally for our signings we’re sitting behind a table. When you’re signing, you get to shake the fan’s hand. But here, we’re interacting with the fans, we get to dance with the fans, and that’s just really something special that not that many people get to do. And they’re donating to the cause for Susan G. Komen, and that’s so important. Even people that couldn’t make it to the event are donating online. So it’s more than just the show on Sunday. It’s all about everything that we’re doing here this week.”