Carmella Opens Up About the Pressure to Be ‘Fit,’ How Her Mindset’s Changed About It

Carmella has had pressure to keep her body in a certain shape throughout her professional career, and she discussed that road in a recent interview. The WWE star spoke with Yahoo! Life for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On the pressure to look “fit” during her time as a ballet dancer and cheerleader: “There’s a lot of pressure to look your best and be fit and healthy, and I think I was sort of doing it more in an unhealthy way. When I look back, I realize I was just so strict with my diet and restricted myself from eating anything and everything that wasn’t vegetables, fruit and lean meats, and that’s just sort of how I lived my life.”

On having a similar pressure when she joined WWE: “When I started out, I had so much pressure like ‘I have to be fit, I want to have a six-pack, I need to keep this up.’ I mean as a wrestler, you need to have a specific physique and look a certain way, and that’s kind of what set me apart too is I always had a defined body and things like that. I tried to keep that up. For a long time I was always lifting heavy weights and tearing my body apart on the road with wrestling. Then when I’m home, I’m lifting weights, and I was just feeling so weak, my body was hurting so much. I did it just because that was what I thought I needed to do because I wanted to project this image. I want everyone to know that I’m fit and I’m healthy and I have a six-pack and things like that.”

On how she’s grown from that mindset: “I look back and I kind of laugh at it because at the point I’m at now I do it for all the right reasons and not because I want people to perceive me a certain way. At this point in my life, I never weigh myself anymore. I do not care about that. I’ve finally gotten to a point where I don’t want to restrict my diet. I don’t want to tell myself I can’t have something. And I feel like now this is the best I’ve ever looked and the best I’ve ever felt because I just am doing what’s right for me and eating intuitively.”