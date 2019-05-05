WWE News: Carmella Launches A New Winery, WWE Asks Fans Who They Think Will Win Women’s MITB

– WWE Superstar Carmella has announced the launch of a winery known as Capo Cagna. She spoke with Cheddar.com about the launch, talking about her passion for wine and explaining the name as roughly translating to “boss bitch” in Italian.

– WWE is asking fans over Twitter who they think will win the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the upcoming pay-per-view. They wrote, “Fill in the blank: The 2019 Women’s #MITB #LadderMatch winner will be _____________________!”

Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose are the participants involved in the match. You can see the tweet below: