WWE News: Carmella Launches A New Winery, WWE Asks Fans Who They Think Will Win Women’s MITB
– WWE Superstar Carmella has announced the launch of a winery known as Capo Cagna. She spoke with Cheddar.com about the launch, talking about her passion for wine and explaining the name as roughly translating to “boss bitch” in Italian.
– WWE is asking fans over Twitter who they think will win the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the upcoming pay-per-view. They wrote, “Fill in the blank: The 2019 Women’s #MITB #LadderMatch winner will be _____________________!”
Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Naomi, Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose are the participants involved in the match. You can see the tweet below:
Fill in the blank: The 2019 Women's #MITB #LadderMatch winner will be _____________________! pic.twitter.com/UIuEVodQrs
— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2019
