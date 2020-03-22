wrestling / News
Carmella Takes Part in Photoshoot for C’est Prune Magazine
– WWE Superstar Carmella recently took part in a photoshoot for C’est Prune Magazine that was done by Cinava Photography. You can check out some photos and a clip from the shoot that were posted on Instagram below.
Girls CAN play with the big boys. Don't mess with this queen @carmellawwe ED: @_andrea_allison Creative Directo: @mikeruizone Photo: @cinava_photography Hair: @johnnystuntz Makeup: @dsimrock Video: @hasselblad_studios Interview: @thedylanjader Stylist: @dressmeupmichael #editorialdirector #creativedirector #hollywoodland #lalaland #dreambigworkhard #wweraw #wwedivas #wwesmackdown
I gave it my all and this was the result… Thank you @carmellawwe For your beautiful essence and a special thank you to the creative team! Photo: @cinava_photography Creative Director: @mikeruizone ED: @_andrea_allison Style:@dressmeupmichael Makeup: @dsimrock Hair: @johnnystuntz PA: @_noahshelton_ @javie_guerrero @ozzie__g__ video by: @hasselblad_studios #bts #fashion #fashionphotoshoot #leahvandale #celebrity #celebrityfashion #behindthescenes #behindthescenesphotoshoot #wwe #wwedivas #editorialdirector #womenempoweringwomen
