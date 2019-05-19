Carmella Plans to Prove People Wrong at Money in the Bank, Talks Whether She’ll Cash in Right Away

– Carmella spoke with Hollywood Life for a new interview and discussed her involvement in the women’s Money in the Bank match at tonight’s PPV. Highlights are below:

On having a target on her back due to her previous Money in the Bank win: “I am used to having a target on my back. I have always had a target on my back, ever since I started with the WWE. I have been doubted since day one. I was the very last draft pick to come to Smackdown Live. I was the last one picked so everyone can relate to being the last one picked in gym class but you know what? I have something to prove. That is what I have done my entire career. I was never the chosen one. I was never on the independents. I never did anything prior to being with the WWE. So, I feel like the people who doubt me, I want to prove them wrong. I want to be a Capo Cagna!”

On if she’ll cash in immediately when she wins: “I like that — you said ‘When you win!’ Not if I win! (LAUGHTER) You know, that is a very good question. I think whoever wins… AKA me! I think that is a really good idea. She will be having two matches, and she will be worn out. But, I will say that I held onto that briefcase for two hundred and eighty-seven days. I beat Edge‘s record for holding that briefcase. So, I am very calculated when it comes to that so, no matter what, if I win – when I win, I am going to do the right thing.”

On what kind of acting roles she’d like to do: “I really don’t know. Like I said, I never thought I would be a wrestler, but now I want to use the platform I have to make a difference and spread the word of being strong and independent in who you are. That is why I am doing this [wine] line. Who knows what will come from this? I really have no idea. If I were to do a role, I love to play the bad guy. Carmella is way more devious when she is playing the bad guy, so I think there is something fun about channeling your inner bad guy and be something you’re normally not on a weekly basis. I mean, I am now pairing with R Truth, so that is another character that is so fun! I just love it.”

On who she’d like to work with: “Oh man. That is really tough! But I would love to play JLO‘s best friend. Or maybe her sister and that would mean we look alike because she is gorgeous. (LAUGHTER) Goals! Even though I said that I love playing the bad guy, I would die to film with Will Ferrell. I am obsessed with his work. I think he is so funny and so silly. Growing up, I always wanted to be on SNL, so I thought that would be cool to be in something with him. I don’t even know how I would keep a straight face because he is so hilarious.”