Carmella Shares Previously Unseen Footage Of Her Abandoned ‘Untouchable’ Character

In a post on Twitter, Carmella shared previously unseen footage from her ‘Untouchable’ character that she briefly had in 2020. She noted that she had no issue with the character but did not want a new character at the time.

She wrote: “It’s not that I didn’t like it. I just didn’t want a new character. And it didn’t pan out the way it originally started so it felt like I wasn’t doing the character justice. When I was told I needed a new direction I went all in and pitched this entire character. Going to find the original video I had made and post it here for yall.”