WWE News: Carmella & R-Truth Appear on FOX NFL Kickoff, Carmella Shares Pics With 24/7 Title, Latest Celtic Warrior Workout
– Carmella and R-Truth made an appearance on FOX NFL Kickoff on Sunday morning to promote Smackdown’s move to FOX this week. You can see the video below, which features Carmella talking about her past work as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and more:
"What's it like growing up with Peyton and Eli? Are you guys all cry babies or…?" 🤣@WWE 24/7 Champion @CarmellaWWE and @RonKillings let Cooper Manning hear it on this week's #ManningHour pic.twitter.com/mur9U6KusX
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 29, 2019
– Speaking of Carmella, the 24/7 Champion posted several pictures to her Twitter account of her going about the weekend with her title in hand:
Nap time. It’s hard work being the 24/7 champion! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/h9ou3LxK86
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) September 28, 2019
Driving/champing pic.twitter.com/xUuqONh8wK
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) September 29, 2019
Juicing/champing pic.twitter.com/Ez8JHI46bL
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) September 29, 2019
Eating/champing pic.twitter.com/uoSxPYvW8l
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) September 29, 2019
– Here is the latest video in Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series:
