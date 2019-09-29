wrestling / News

WWE News: Carmella & R-Truth Appear on FOX NFL Kickoff, Carmella Shares Pics With 24/7 Title, Latest Celtic Warrior Workout

September 29, 2019
Carmella Raw 247 Championship

– Carmella and R-Truth made an appearance on FOX NFL Kickoff on Sunday morning to promote Smackdown’s move to FOX this week. You can see the video below, which features Carmella talking about her past work as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and more:

– Speaking of Carmella, the 24/7 Champion posted several pictures to her Twitter account of her going about the weekend with her title in hand:

– Here is the latest video in Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts series:

Carmella, R-Truth, Sheamus, Jeremy Thomas

