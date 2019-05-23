wrestling / News
Carmella Replacing Dolph Ziggler At Oz Comic Con In Australia
As we previously reported, Dolph Ziggler’s return to WWE was said to be a last minute decision as WWE needed an opponent for Kofi Kingston at WWE Super Showdown, but neither Kevin Owens nor Daniel Bryan are going to Saudi Arabia for the event. Ultimately they settled on Ziggler. Ziggler was originally booked for the Oz Comic-Con in Australia that weekend, so WWE had to pull him in order for him to go to Jeddah. As a make good, WWE is now sending Carmella as a replacement. You can see the announcements from the Oz Comic Con below.
Unfortunately due to a schedule change, WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler is unable to travel to Oz Comic-Con Melbourne. Dolph sends his apologies and hopes to get down to Australia soon. pic.twitter.com/QNzKKeEDTx
— Oz Comic-Con (@OzComicCon) May 22, 2019
The "Princess of Staten Island” is coming to Australia!
WWE Superstar @carmellawwe moonwalks into Oz Comic-Con Melbourne this June.https://t.co/FIPefMLngP#OzComicCon #MellaIsMoney #MellaInMelbourne pic.twitter.com/FwXPNhzJHe
— Oz Comic-Con (@OzComicCon) May 22, 2019
