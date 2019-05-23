wrestling / News

Carmella Replacing Dolph Ziggler At Oz Comic Con In Australia

May 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Carmella Brunette

As we previously reported, Dolph Ziggler’s return to WWE was said to be a last minute decision as WWE needed an opponent for Kofi Kingston at WWE Super Showdown, but neither Kevin Owens nor Daniel Bryan are going to Saudi Arabia for the event. Ultimately they settled on Ziggler. Ziggler was originally booked for the Oz Comic-Con in Australia that weekend, so WWE had to pull him in order for him to go to Jeddah. As a make good, WWE is now sending Carmella as a replacement. You can see the announcements from the Oz Comic Con below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Carmella, Dolph Ziggler, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading