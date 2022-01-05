Carmella Reportedly Working With Injury

– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE Superstar and current women’s tag team champion Carmella is said to be working through an injury at the moment. Per the report, Carmella’s appearances are being specifically executed to work around her injury.

The nature of Carmella’s injury is not confirmed. However, it was noted that on last Monday’s edition of Raw, when she and tag team partner Queen Zelina defended their titles against Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH, Carmella was never tagged into the match.

Also, Carmella’s other appearances in recent weeks were booked to limit her physical involvement in the matchups, with Zelina Vega working most of the matchups. In addition, Carmella did not work the recent WWE Live Holiday Tour that took place in December.

A number of WWE talents have reportedly shown respect for Carmella for continuing to work, despite the injury, and for doing as much as she does despite the restrictions on what she can physically do and take part in on TV. Carmella and Queen Zelina won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Ripley and Nikki last November on Raw.