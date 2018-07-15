Carmella Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)

– Carmella — with the help of James Ellsworth — survived Asuka a second time to remain Smackdown Women’s Champion at Extreme Rules. You can see pics and video from the match below, which saw Carmella pin the challenger to retain her title.

Despite being suspended above the ring in a shark cage, Ellsworth found was to get involved by surreptitiously dropping foreign objects to Carmella. When that plan failed, he picked the lock of the cage and tried to get out, only to get trapped and suspended upside down. Asuka came back into the ring and punished Ellsworth, only to have Carmella come back into the ring and shove Asukla face-first into the cage.