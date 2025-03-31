Carmella Hopes To Return To WWE If She Is Able To Wrestle Again

In an interview with the New York Post (via Fightful), Carmella spoke about the possibility of a return to wrestling and said that she would like to be back in WWE if she is able to. Carmella quietly left the company after her contract expired in February. She had been on the shelf following her pregnancy after developing health issues.

She said: “I’m not a ‘never say never’ person. To me, I do feel such loyalty to WWE. I loved my time working there. If I ever went back, I would hope it would be for WWE. I would want to go back as Carmella and moonwalk my way out there and be in a WWE ring. I do feel like that would be my home, but I’m not going to say never. Who knows what the future holds.“