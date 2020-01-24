Carmella Reveals How She Came Up With Her Code of Silence Finisher

In an interview with The Wrap, Carmella spoke about how she came up with her WWE submission finisher, which is called the Code of Silence.

He said: “Well, I’m one of the smaller girls in all of the divisions — even when I was in NXT, which is when I came up with that — so it’s something like, what could I do? I can’t do a power move. I’m not able to pick every woman on the roster up and be able to do something with them. So what could we do that is believable?” continued Carmella, who is billed at 5’5”. “And really, this hold is for real. Girls have told me like, ‘Oh my God, one more second and I’d have passed out.’ They tell me that all the time, so I know that it’s legit. Everyone’s done everything. So it’s cool that this is unique to me and no one else has done it before.“