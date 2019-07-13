Carmella Shares Romantic Photo With Corey Graves

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Carmella and announcer Corey Graves recently went public with their relationship on social media. Carmella shared another photo of the couple out at night together on Instagram.

The caption for Carmella’s Instagram post reads, “Pull my trigger, let me blow your mind.” You can check out that Instagram post below. A number of WWE talents and personalities also left positive comments to the post.

Previously, Graves’ estranged wife Amy Polinsky accused Graves of having an affair with Carmella earlier this year. Both talents received backlash on social media as a result. Carmella denied breaking up their marriage. Graves later claimed the initial story was not accurate.