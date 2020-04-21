Carmella Dresses Up As and Impersonates Sasha Banks & Bayley

Carmella took to Twitter today to share a video in which she dresses up like Sasha Banks and Bayley to parody their recent Smackdown promo.

Carmella, Sasha, and Bayley have often taken shots at each other on Twitter. Carmella & Dana Brooke are set to face Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on Smackdown this week.