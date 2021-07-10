Carmella Says Bayley Will Tell Her Everything She Knows About Bianca Belair

During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, it was announced that due to Bayley’s torn ACL, the Smackdown women’s title match at WWE Money in the Bank was off. Instead, champion Bianca Belair will defend the title next week against Carmella. “The most beautiful woman in all of WWE” appeared on Talking Smack ahead of the title match and said that Bayley will help her in her fight against Belair.

She said (via Fightful): “Here’s the thing, let me tell you this, Bayley is one of my best-best-best friends,” Carmella began. “It’s awful what happened to her, it really is. My heart goes out to her and I feel really bad. But, I am grateful that I am going to be the one that is replacing her because there is no one in this company, no one on the whole roster; Raw, SmackDown, who knows Bianca better than Bayley. Bayley has had so many matches against Bianca. She knows her in and out. She knows what makes her tick, she knows what her strengths are, what he weaknesses are. So, if you don’t think Bayley is going to share that information with me, you are totally kidding yourself. So, I am going into this match so prepared it’s not even funny. Bianca Belair should be scared. She should be worried.“