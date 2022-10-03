Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her

Carmella trended on Twitter yesterday when an explicit video that was said to be of her and Corey Graves leaked online. However, according to the woman herself, it’s not her. Fans had claimed that the tattoo the man in the video has is the same as Graves’, but the tattoo was added digitally and doesn’t match the original video.

She wrote: ““Y’all really wanna see me fail, huh?? Photoshop is on another level these days… She cute, but she ain’t me. ITS PHOTOSHOP!!! Do some research and you’ll find the ORIGINAL. Stop tweeting about things that you know nothing about. You’re out here trying to ruin peoples lives and careers. It’s disgusting.”

Y’all really wanna see me fail, huh?? Photoshop is on another level these days… 🙄 She cute, but she ain’t me. — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) October 2, 2022