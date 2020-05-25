Carmella Says It Wasn’t Easy To Deal With People Talking About Her Relationship With Corey Graves

In a post on Twitter, Carmella spoke about the difficulty of dealing with people on the internet talking about her relationship with Corey Graves. The post was a reply to a fan who praised the both of them with how they handled the people who insulted them. The relationship began with some controversy and Graves’ wife accused him of having an affair with teh former Smackdown women’s champion.

Carmella wrote: “It wasn’t easy… still isn’t. People are cruel.”