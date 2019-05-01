Carmella Says She Didn’t Break up Corey Graves’ Marriage

– Carmella has spoken out about the claims from Corey Graves’ wife earlier this year that she broke up their marriage. Carmella and Graves were accused by Graves wife of being involved in an affair back in February, and appeared on the Bellas’ Podcast to shut down the rumors.

“Let me first and foremost say, I would never wreck somebody’s home,” Carmella said (per Page Six). “That is not the life I’m about. I would never in a million years do that. I don’t care how hot the guy is, how in love I think I am, that is not the life that I’m about.”

Graves also addressed the story this week during his appearance on Lilian Garcia’s podcast. Graves told Garcia, “was not accurate. It was made out of anger and emotion. It wasn’t what it looked like. I had been out of the house, living on my own for quite some time before that whole situation hit. It was a sexy story that people went, ‘Oh my god! Let’s talk about what a piece of crap this guy is!’ It was angry and emotional, and it’s been apologized for on both ends. It’s moved forward.”