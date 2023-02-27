wrestling / News
Carmella Says She’s Undefeated Against Asuka Ahead of Their Match on WWE RAW
February 27, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Carmella spoke about her match with Asuka on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, noting that Asuka hasn’t beaten her yet.
She wrote: “Fun fact: Asuka has never defeated me in a one on one match…. Soooo maybe you should be asking HER if she’s ready for ME.”
Fun fact: Asuka has never defeated me in a one on one match…. Soooo maybe you should be asking HER if she’s ready for ME. 🤑 https://t.co/IaQWWx7mVt
— Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) February 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Yuya Uemura Reportedly Hurt at Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
- Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Dax Harwood Recalls Vince McMahon Disliking Revival vs Gallows & Anderson, Taking It As Badge Of Pride
- WWE Reportedly Changed Wrestlemania Plans For Brock Lesnar In Last Couple of Weeks