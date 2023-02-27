wrestling / News

Carmella Says She’s Undefeated Against Asuka Ahead of Their Match on WWE RAW

February 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Asuka Carmella Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Carmella spoke about her match with Asuka on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, noting that Asuka hasn’t beaten her yet.

She wrote: “Fun fact: Asuka has never defeated me in a one on one match…. Soooo maybe you should be asking HER if she’s ready for ME.

