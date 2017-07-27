Carmella Says Total Divas is Important to the Women’s Division

– Carmella spoke with The Wrap for a new interview about joining the cast of Total Divas. Highlights are below:

On on having her personal life profiled on Total Divas: “It was different at first, that’s for sure. How am I supposed to act, what am I supposed to do? When you sign up for a reality show, you have to put your personal life out there. But I am excited to share my struggle with my relationship. I am dating another WWE Superstar, Big Cass, he is on “Raw” and I am on “SmackDown,” so we get to show the world our struggles as it’s like a long-distance relationship and we only see each other one-and-a-half days a week, sometimes less. I really want to show women that it is OK to have a career and put that — not necessarily first — but to put it out there. You can do it all. Is it going to be hard? Yes. Is it going to be worth it? Of course.”

On Total Divas being a complement to other WWE programming: “It is a great outlet for people to see what it takes to be in the WWE, but I don’t think it shows all of it. [The job] isn’t glamorous all the time by any means. There are a lot of perks, but viewers don’t see the late-night flights, the race to the rental car shuttle, the to drive to the hotel to get two hours sleep … you can only explain that so much.”

On Total Diva’s role in the women’s division: “I really think it is important especially at this time in the women’s revolution to show we’re not here to bring each other down, we’re here to bring each other up. There’s going to be inevitable drama with the travel, sometimes it gets to you and you forget what’s really important and why we’re all here. My role on the show so far from filming is trying to be the peacemaker and remind everyone what we’re doing here — we are making history, having great matches and moving forward with this women’s revolution. I just want to be champion, I want to make history. I am here, I am doing it and I want to make history.”