Carmella Shares Health Update on Drop Foot Issue

– On her Instagram stories, former WWE Women’s Champion Carmella shared a healthy update, as she’s currently dealing with a case of drop foot after giving birth. Carmella took a hiatus from WWE in 2023 due to her pregnancy

She noted in the caption of her Instagram Story that’s recently been undergoing EMGs, MRIs, seeing spine specialists, neurologists, and undergoing physical therapy to deal with the issue. She also writes, “Just a few things I’ve been up to lately, trying to get this foot better. No one prepares you for the injuries you can sustain while giving birth. No one talks about it but I am living it 14 months later.”