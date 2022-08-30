Carmella Shares Update That She’s Still ‘Recovering’ From Recent Injury

– In response to a fan question on Twitter yesterday, WWE Superstar and former champion Carmella shared an update on her recovery status, writing that she’s still “recovering” from her recent injury. Carmella wrote, “I’m not sure yet.. still recovering. Hopefully soon! I miss y’all.”

As noted, Carmella appeared to suffer an injury during ga WWE live event in North Charleston earlier this month. You can view Carmella’s tweet on the topic below.