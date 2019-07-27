wrestling / News
Carmella Takes Shot at Lacey Evans For Calling Herself the ‘Best Breakout Star’
– Lacey Evans thinks she’s the Best Breakout Star, but Carmella thinks that needs to come with a caveat. Evans posted a picture of herself to Instagram with the caption of “Best Breakout Star,” and Carmella had a response ready for the comments of the photo.
Evans’ fellow star wrote, “To be fair, you’re the only new female talent that they’ve actually used all year” with a shrug emoji. This being Evans’ Instagram (and thus followed by supporters of hers), Carmella was quickly taken to task by fans for the comment. You can see Evans’ post below:
