Carmella Says Being Smackdown Women’s Champion Is Her Career Highlight, Talks Dance Background

– Carmella spoke with The Hype Magazine for a new interview discussing her WWE career, her new wine “Capo Cagna” and more. Highlights are below:

On whether dance was her sport of choice growing up: “Dance is my life. I’ve been dancing since I was three years old. So for me, I just love performing and I did it all through high school and then I cheered in the NFL for the New England Patriots and then I was a [Los Angeles] Laker Girl for a year, so gosh, I just did most I could with dance and I felt like it was time to move on, and like I said I do love to perform. So that’s the best part about being in the WWE. You’re playing a character, you’re performing for a crowd and I just love feeding off of that energy.”

On whether she may branch out further in her interests: “That’s a great question. I have no idea. To be honest, I never thought I would be in the WWE. I never thought I would be a wrestler. That wasn’t something that I thought a girl of my size could do. But I’m here and I’m doing it and having a great time with it. It’s led me to so many other opportunities, again here with the wine and without my career in the WWE, I wouldn’t have this platform and the fanbase that I have to explore the world of wine and create my own brand and everything like that. But I kind of like to let things unfold the way they’re supposed to do. I don’t really have a plan. It’s kind of like, “Go with it.” Because I mean it’s working out for me so far to get through my whole entire life, I am having so much fun performing and traveling the world and having so much fun learning about the wine business. I have a degree in marketing, so I’m really trying to put that to use. Not only marketing myself and my Carmella character but also Capo Cagna.”

On her proudest moment in WWE: “Becoming Smackdown Women’s Champion in WWE, because like I said, it wasn’t something I ever thought I would do. I never thought I would be a wrestler. So to train and be doing it for such a short period of time and reach the height and become champion, that says a lot about work ethic and how hard I tried and worked at becoming a wrestler. To me that’s the ultimate, that I can go down in history as being champion, because there’s nothing higher than that. So I feel very fortunate for that.”