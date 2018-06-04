wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Takes Shot At Asuka, Four Things You Need To Know Before RAW, Goldust On WWE Performance Center Recruiting
June 4, 2018 | Posted by
– Carmella posted a video online of herself mocking Asuka and her masks.
Who is the woman behind the mask?? An empress??? HAAAAA! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/lN7m1ugul8
— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) June 4, 2018
– WWE has released a preview for tonight’s episode of RAW:
– Goldust tweeted about a recent visit to the WWE Performance Center and his thoughts on the recruits.
Was looking at the new https://t.co/MBFX85yafV website and man, if you have any aspirations of doing what I do, it let’s you know a lot. Dreams aren’t just dreams if you follow them. The magic can happen if you work your ass off. Check it out. @WWE @TripleH @WWENXT #NoPlaceLikeIt
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 4, 2018