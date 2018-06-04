WWE News: Carmella Takes Shot At Asuka, Four Things You Need To Know Before RAW, Goldust On WWE Performance Center Recruiting

– Carmella posted a video online of herself mocking Asuka and her masks.

Who is the woman behind the mask?? An empress??? HAAAAA! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/lN7m1ugul8 — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) June 4, 2018

– WWE has released a preview for tonight’s episode of RAW:

– Goldust tweeted about a recent visit to the WWE Performance Center and his thoughts on the recruits.