Various News: Carmella Teases Missing Weekend Live Events, Jeri-Show Was Formed on This Day in 2009, Sami Callihan Says Pentagon And Fenix Will Pay

– Carmella suffered a busted lip on Tuesday, she posted the following, teasing that she may miss weekend events due to it…

I’m not sure if I will be medically cleared to compete. Hopefully my lip will be healed by then. Crossing my fingers. 🤞🏽 https://t.co/CQq4f1OMiZ — Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) July 26, 2018

– WWE tweeted out the debut of Jeri-Show on this day back in 2009…

– Impact Wrestling posted the following video of Sami Callihan vowing revenge on Pentagon Jr and Fenix…