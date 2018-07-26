wrestling / News
Various News: Carmella Teases Missing Weekend Live Events, Jeri-Show Was Formed on This Day in 2009, Sami Callihan Says Pentagon And Fenix Will Pay
– Carmella suffered a busted lip on Tuesday, she posted the following, teasing that she may miss weekend events due to it…
I’m not sure if I will be medically cleared to compete. Hopefully my lip will be healed by then. Crossing my fingers. 🤞🏽 https://t.co/CQq4f1OMiZ
— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) July 26, 2018
– WWE tweeted out the debut of Jeri-Show on this day back in 2009…
ON THIS DAY: @IAmJericho introduced the world to #JeriShow at @WWE Night of Champions in 2009! https://t.co/rPtUaWXZpf pic.twitter.com/3ntXlYkG44
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 26, 2018
– Impact Wrestling posted the following video of Sami Callihan vowing revenge on Pentagon Jr and Fenix…
TONIGHT at 8pm ET on @PopTV/@fightnet/@GameTVCanada!
A bald @TheSamiCallihan insists @PENTAELZEROM and @ReyFenixMx are going to pay. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/98oBmNKP9y
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 26, 2018