wrestling / News

Various News: Carmella Teases Missing Weekend Live Events, Jeri-Show Was Formed on This Day in 2009, Sami Callihan Says Pentagon And Fenix Will Pay

July 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Carmella

– Carmella suffered a busted lip on Tuesday, she posted the following, teasing that she may miss weekend events due to it…

– WWE tweeted out the debut of Jeri-Show on this day back in 2009…

– Impact Wrestling posted the following video of Sami Callihan vowing revenge on Pentagon Jr and Fenix…

