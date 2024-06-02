wrestling / News

Carmella, Maxxine Dupri, Kiana James Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

June 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Talking Smack Carmella Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos of the week. Some of this week’s picks Dakota Kai, Nia Jax, Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano enjoying the Red Sea while in Saudi Arabia, Carmella, Maxxine Dupri, Ricochet showing his Pee Wee Herman-style drip, Ilja Dragunov, Kiana James, Shotzi, plus more. You can view some of those photos below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Instagram, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading