Carmella Gives Update on Her Condition, Says She Misses Performing

While talking to Bayley for Instagram Live (via Fightful), Carmella gave an update on her health and spoke about her desire to return to the ring at some point. She hasn’t been on WWE television since March of last year, after she took time off due to her pregnancy at the time. She later revealed that she has been dealing with a condition called drop foot after giving birth. The condition is a gait abnormality that usually happens for a variety of reasons, mostly commonly due to nerve injury.

Carmella said: “I love being a mom. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done ever, in my whole entire life. That being said, of course I miss WWE. Of course, I miss everyone. I miss being Carmella. I miss performing. I miss it so much. I wish I had an update for you guys. For those that don’t know I have some nerve damage in my foot from delivering Dimitri. I have what’s called drop foot. It’s this nerve behind your knee. It sucks. I wrestled for ten to twelve years, never had an injury, knock on wood, and now I’m doing physical therapy, going to the chiropractor, getting MRIs, and doing all this stuff that I never thought I would be doing, but here we are. Hopefully, eventually, nerves do take a lot of time to heal, but eventually, we’ll get back to it.“