WWE News: Carmella Upset Over Drake Maverick Disguise, Top Superstar IG Photos Include Mandy Rose and Charlotte Flair, Clip of Batista Training for WrestleMania 35

– Previously, Drake Maverick disguised himself as Carmella to trick R-Truth and win the 24/7 title. Later, Caremlla posted a photo of herself and Maverick dressed as her on Twitter. The caption reads, “Why are you so obsessed with me?” Drake Maverick later wrote in response, “‘Disguise.’ (Noun) a means of altering one’s appearance or concealing one’s identity to fool R-Truth.” You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

Why are you so obsessed with me? pic.twitter.com/objh6Ic894 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) July 7, 2019

– WWE released its selection for the top Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s picks included Mandy Rose, Braun Strowman, and Charlotte Flair. You can check out some of those images below.

– A new clip is out for the upcoming WWE 24 Batista special. The latest clip showcases Batista’s training for his match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. You can check out that clip below.