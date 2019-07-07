wrestling / News
WWE News: Carmella Upset Over Drake Maverick Disguise, Top Superstar IG Photos Include Mandy Rose and Charlotte Flair, Clip of Batista Training for WrestleMania 35
– Previously, Drake Maverick disguised himself as Carmella to trick R-Truth and win the 24/7 title. Later, Caremlla posted a photo of herself and Maverick dressed as her on Twitter. The caption reads, “Why are you so obsessed with me?” Drake Maverick later wrote in response, “‘Disguise.’ (Noun) a means of altering one’s appearance or concealing one’s identity to fool R-Truth.” You can check out that Twitter exchange below.
Why are you so obsessed with me? pic.twitter.com/objh6Ic894
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) July 7, 2019
“Disguise”
(noun) a means of altering one's appearance or concealing one's identity to fool @RonKillings #WWE @WWE #Maverick247 https://t.co/jdW9ZMpW0d
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 7, 2019
– WWE released its selection for the top Superstar Instagram photos for this week. This week’s picks included Mandy Rose, Braun Strowman, and Charlotte Flair. You can check out some of those images below.
– A new clip is out for the upcoming WWE 24 Batista special. The latest clip showcases Batista’s training for his match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. You can check out that clip below.
More Trending Stories
- Gabe Sapolsky Disappointed by Kenny Omega ‘Blood Money’ Comments on WWE Network Airing EVOLVE Opposite AEW Fight for the Fallen
- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Have Reportedly Signed New Five-Year Deals, WWE Not Looking to Lose Talent in ‘War’ With AEW
- Sean Waltman Recalls His 1994 Match With Bret Hart, Hart Trying to Get Him Over, It Being His Favorite Match
- Batista Explains Why He Won’t Return to the Ring, Why Retirement Match Had To Be Against Triple H