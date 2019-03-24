Carmella Has Heated Exchange With Alexa Bliss on Twitter, Says Some People Have To Do More Than Bat Their Eyelashes To Get Ahead

– Earlier today on Twitter, Carmella shared a poll asking fans who should host WrestleMania this year. Currently, Alexa Bliss is set to host WrestleMania 35, but Carmella asked fans if she and R-Truth should host the show instead. This later lead to a heated exchange with current WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss. The former Smackdown women’s champion accused Bliss of batting her “eyelashes to get ahead.”

Alexa Bliss then responded, “Haha, aw, this is cute. But maybe the person who can be a solo act & who has never needed a male sidekick…[I don’t know], just sayin’.” Carmella then wrote back, “Oh I have no problem being a solo act, babe. But it’s called being diverse. Some of us have to do more than bat our eyelashes to get ahead. Blake and Murphy…Mickie James…Mickie and Fox. Any of those names ring a bell? #delusional”

You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

Serious question y’all..who should be the host of @WrestleMania?! 🤔 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 24, 2019

Haha aw this is cute . But Maybe the person who can be a solo act & who has never needed a male sidekick … idk just sayin 🤷🏼‍♀️ ✌🏻#WomensEvolution #wrestlemania #momentofbliss https://t.co/0lbBUz2QXO — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 24, 2019