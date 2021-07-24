Carmella Says It Was ‘Weird’ To Be Watching Money in the Bank From Her Couch

Carmella missed being at Money in the Bank this year, as she said in a new interview. The Smackdown star. who was the first winner of the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, was not part of last weekend’s show as she challenged for the Smackdown Women’s Championship on last week’s Smackdown and gets another shot tonight. She spoke with Sportskeeda and talked about how strange it was for her not to be on this year’s show.

“To me, the Money In The Bank pay-per-view is my favourite PPV of the year,” she said. “That’s where Carmella thrives, you know, Mella is Money, she was the first Miss Money In The Bank, so it was very weird to be watching it from my couch (laughs), very weird although it was nice to have a little glass of wine so that made it a little bit better but it was definitely weird. It was my first time not being a part of the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. The first one I won the briefcase, the second one I had my championship match against Asuka, the following year I was in the ladder match. Last year I got to do the ladder match at [WWE] Headquarters which was wild and insane. So it was very weird not to be a part of it but it is what it is and I tried my best last week, it didn’t work and hopefully tomorrow I can sing a different tune.”