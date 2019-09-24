Carmella Wins 24/7 Championship on Raw (Pics, Video)

– Carmella has won the 24/7 Championship after finally making her move against R-Truth. You can see pics and video below of Carmella suckering Truth in, asking a bunch of stars to stop chasing them because she can’t take it anymore. After Truth went to hug her, Carmella rolled him up to win the title. Far from upset though, R-Truth celebrated with Carmella and helped her escape from several female WWE stars including Sarah Logan who gave chance.

This marks Camrella’s first run with the championship, and ends R-Truth’s 19th title reign after a day. Truth has held the championship a total of 73 recognized days between his 19 reigns.