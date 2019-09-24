wrestling / News
Carmella Wins 24/7 Championship on Raw (Pics, Video)
– Carmella has won the 24/7 Championship after finally making her move against R-Truth. You can see pics and video below of Carmella suckering Truth in, asking a bunch of stars to stop chasing them because she can’t take it anymore. After Truth went to hug her, Carmella rolled him up to win the title. Far from upset though, R-Truth celebrated with Carmella and helped her escape from several female WWE stars including Sarah Logan who gave chance.
This marks Camrella’s first run with the championship, and ends R-Truth’s 19th title reign after a day. Truth has held the championship a total of 73 recognized days between his 19 reigns.
.@CarmellaWWE simply CANNOT take being on the run anymore… #RAW @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/kPV2IESPWM
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2019
The #247Championship is MONEY!#RAW @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/GPZ9fQexFC
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2019
Champin' ain't easy.#RAW @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/R0Wjw0ocqR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 24, 2019
.@CarmellaWWE just pinned @RonKillings to win the #247Title!!!
… and @RonKillings is celebrating??? #RAW pic.twitter.com/ZI7saZJ0IL
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2019
