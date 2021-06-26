Carmella Reflects On Winning WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase, Vince McMahon’s Reaction To One Of Her Promos

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Carmella discussed winning the women’s Money in the Bank in 2017, Vince McMahon’s reaction to one of her promos, and much more. You can read Carmella’s comments below.

Carmella on winning the women’s Money in the Bank in 2017 and Vince McMahon’s reaction to one of her promos: “I was super excited. At that point in my career, I had never won a title and thought it was something that would solidify me as making history. Even though I wasn’t the one grabbing the briefcase and I knew that would be very controversial, but I thought even better that it’s controversial because people would be talking about it. It was trending on Twitter for a few days because people were so upset. To me, I loved the drama, I loved the controversy around it. Because of that, we ended up having it again a week later, and I was able to grab it myself that time. I remember just thinking, ‘I’m doing it. This is big. I’m doing something big.’ I had been waiting for that opportunity and really wanted to prove myself and prove myself on the microphone. I don’t know if I was necessarily going to win the second match. I knew the first one they were doing it in a controversial way, but I don’t think I was originally supposed to win it again. The SmackDown after winning, I cut a promo and I going out there and going, ‘This is my opportunity. Let me go out there and kill it.’ I came back through the curtain and Vince was so complimentary to me about my promo that night and was like, ‘Some of my top guys can’t even cut a promo like that.’ I was just so excited and it ended up winning it again. I think it really propelled my career.”

On having to wait a long time to cash in the briefcase: “It’s so crazy to think back because in the beginning when I had the briefcase, it was great. I was on TV and being obnoxious and all that, and then there was a time where it started to die down. I wasn’t even on TV. That happens in WWE, and you have ups and downs in your career. Sometimes you can’t always be booked and you have to wait it out. I’m thinking, ‘I have this contract and I haven’t even been on TV in two months. What am I doing? Did they forget about me? Did they forget I have this?’ Then it ended up coming closer to WrestleMania, and I remember thinking I have to do something with this soon. It always just works out, and it worked out so perfectly. I wouldn’t have changed a thing.”

On what she learned once she became champion: “There’s more to being a champion than just having title matches on TV. It’s about being a locker room leader and setting a good example of what a champion should be. There’s more to being a champion than just what you see on TV. It’s about comradery and you’re the girl and you’re the leader setting the tone for the locker room. I really was proud of doing that.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.