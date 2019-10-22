Carmella Talks Her Diversity As A WWE Performer

– Carmella recently spoke to Fightful about her diversity as a performer. Highlights are below.

“Well, I think it shows that I’m willing to do whatever it takes. I just want to have fun and make the most of my time here in WWE. I feel very lucky because I’ve had the opportunity to do a lot of different things, and show a lot of different sides of my character. And I don’t think that many people get the opportunity to do that. They’re kind of pigeonholed to one sort of character, one sort of role. And I feel like I can sort of, whatever is thrown at me I’m gonna make the most of it. So, I just want to have fun and right now, doing this stuff with Truth is the most fun I’ve ever had. And, man, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”