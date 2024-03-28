Carmella Announces She Will Be At WWE World at Wrestlemania Next Week

In a post on Twitter, Carmella announced that she will be at WWE World during Wrestlemania week in Philadelphia. She will be at City Winery onApril 5 and at WWE World on April 6.

She wrote: “So excited to announce I’ll be seeing yall in Philly next week for #WrestleMania. Friday @citywineryphil 145pm. Saturday #WWEWorld 11am. Can’t wait to see everyone again and remind you that Mella is m̶o̶m̶m̶y̶ MONEY (hope you guys didn’t forget about me).”