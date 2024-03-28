wrestling / News
Carmella Announces She Will Be At WWE World at Wrestlemania Next Week
In a post on Twitter, Carmella announced that she will be at WWE World during Wrestlemania week in Philadelphia. She will be at City Winery onApril 5 and at WWE World on April 6.
She wrote: “So excited to announce I’ll be seeing yall in Philly next week for #WrestleMania. Friday @citywineryphil 145pm. Saturday #WWEWorld 11am. Can’t wait to see everyone again and remind you that Mella is m̶o̶m̶m̶y̶ MONEY (hope you guys didn’t forget about me).”
So excited to announce I’ll be seeing yall in Philly next week for #WrestleMania
Friday @citywineryphil 145pm 🍷🍷
Saturday #WWEWorld 11am
Can’t wait to see everyone again and remind you that Mella is m̶o̶m̶m̶y̶ MONEY🤑🤑🤑 (hope you guys didn’t forget about me 🫣😭)
— Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) March 28, 2024